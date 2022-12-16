War Against the Junta Karen Resistance Groups Claim Victories Over Myanmar Junta Forces

Lion Battalion Commando fighters in Karen State. / LBC

At least six junta soldiers, including a major and captain, were killed in Kawkareik Township, Karen State, on Friday in clashes with the Karen resistance, according to the groups.

The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of Karen National Union (KNU), and the allied White Tiger Column raided Infantry Battalion 231 near Tatar Kyo village in the south of the township.

Junta helicopters attacked during two hours of fighting, according to Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government. It said a member of the White Tiger Column was killed and another injured.

Many regime troops are believed to have been killed and injured in the raid.

On Friday five hours of fighting broke out near a small town in the township when the Lion Battalion Commando resistance group and allies organizations raided regime troops.

Six regime troops, including a major, captain and female soldier, were killed and there were no resistance casualties, according to the Lion Battalion.

There had been no fighting in the area for a month.

On November 1 many regime troops attempted to attack the KNLA and resistance allies outside Kawkareik town.

A Lion Battalion fighter was killed and regime forces retreated after sustaining heavy losses.

A heavy clash broke out in Kawkareik town on October 21 when Karen resistance groups ambushed junta targets, including the district police office and an administrative office.

There were civilian casualties reported because of Infantry Battalion 97 shelling and junta airstrikes.

By November, an estimated 7,227 clashes had been reported by the KNU in its territory in Karen and Mon states and Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

It said 6,187 regime soldiers were killed and 4,985 injured and 30 resistance fighters were killed and 60 injured.