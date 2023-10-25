Sixteen regime soldiers have been killed and more than 30 wounded in two weeks of fighting around the China-backed Tagaung Taung nickel mine in Mandalay’s Thabeikkyin Township, according to People’s Defense Forces.

Trucks hired to transport nickel ore have been trapped at the mine for days due to fear of resistance attacks, according to local sources.

Fighting between resistance groups and 150 junta soldiers tasked with securing the Tigyaing-Mandalay highway used by the vehicles has been ongoing since October 13.

The resistance groups have attacked the troops with mines and drone bombs, destroying a number of vehicles, the Thabeikkyin People’s Defense Force reported.

The clashes broke out near the villages of Lat Pan Kone and Sae Zin Khon, around 48 kilometres from Tagaung Taung mine, a Thabeikkyin PDF representative said.

“They are worried about attacks by the PDFs if vehicles from the mine travel in the township. So the soldiers are providing security for the mine vehicles and we are currently fighting with these troops,” he told The Irrawaddy.

The nickel project launched in July 2008 under a 20-year joint contract signed by the junta-controlled No.1 Mining Enterprise of Myanmar and Chinese state-owned firm China Nonferrous Metal Mining (CNMC).

With an investment of US$800 million, the project is the largest nickel mine in Myanmar with annual production capacity of 85,000 tonnes of ferronickel, according to the joint-venture firm Myanmar CNMC Nickel.

Around 5,000 tonnes of ferronickel ore is transported daily from the mine to Tigyaing Township in Sagaing Region, where it is smelted.

On October 15, around seven regime soldiers were wounded by drone bombs near Lat Pan Kone village. The wounded soldiers were ferried to the township’s Kyar Nyaut hospital, Thabeikkyin Wild Elephant Guerrilla Force reported.

“The fighting is ongoing today [Wednesday]. Casualties have been heavy among junta troops but our forces have suffered none,” a Thabeikkyin PDF representative told The Irrawaddy.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the casualty reports.

Nickel production was disrupted in January 2022, when Tigyaing Township People’s Defense Force blew up three electricity pylons supplying the Sagaing nickel-processing plant.

Chinese mining companies in Myanmar are being called on to stop harboring junta troops who are conducting a terror campaign against civilians and withdraw their investments. Activists have pushed for closure of China-backed mines across the country.

Junta troops are using the Chinese-run Letpadaung copper mine in Sagaing Region as a base to commit atrocities – killing civilians, burning their houses and looting their property.

Local resistance forces have been ambushing junta convoys transporting copper ore from Chinese mining operations in Sagaing Region to lower Myanmar.

The junta is now relying on the Chindwin River to transport troops, supplies and timber amid frequent attacks along land routes. However, the flotillas are facing frequent ambushes by resistance forces.