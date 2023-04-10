War Against the Junta Eighteen Myanmar Junta Soldiers Killed: Tanintharyi Resistance

The Royal Peacock Column during training. / Royal Peacock Column

Eighteen junta soldiers were killed by resistance fighters in Tanintharyi Township, southern Myanmar, on Sunday, according to the media.

Three Tanintharyi Region resistance groups killed eight regime soldiers near Kanto village on Sunday morning, according to the Myeik District People’s Defense Force (PDF), which coordinated the attack.

It said there were no resistance casualties. Regime forces had burned houses in the village on Saturday.

Ambushes with landmines were reported by the media against regime troops and convoys in the area last week.

More than 500 residents from five villages, including Kanto, have recently fled their homes, Dawei Watch reported, quoting villagers.

On Sunday fighting was reported near Thein Khun village, also in Tanintharyi Township, when four resistance groups, including the Kaw Thoo Lei Army, attacked regime forces, according to Myeik PDF that joined the attack.

Ten regime soldiers were killed and no resistance casualties were reported.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Regime forces shelled Thae Phyu village after the fighting, damaging a church, the resistance group said.

Junta forces also destroyed three houses in the village, Myieik PDF told the media.

Fighting erupted in Tanintharyi Township on March 28.

Resistance groups urged residents to avoid Pyidaungsu Road in the township due to the threat of further clashes.