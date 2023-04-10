War Against the Junta Eleven Chin Civilians Killed in Myanmar Regime Airstrikes

Webula in Chin State.

Eleven civilians were killed and many injured by Myanmar regime airstrikes on Falam Township in Chin State on Monday after the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) seized a police station, according to Chin resistance forces.

The CNDF raided the Varr village outpost, where about 30 police officers were stationed, below Falam town on Monday morning. The station was torched after the raid.

Seven police officers and several weapons were captured, according to Salai Htet Ni, the Chin National Army’s (CNA) spokesman.

“Some police officers were killed during the clash but we don’t know the details,” he told The Irrawaddy.

Six regime airstrikes followed on Webula town, about 30km from Falam.

The Chin National Organization said 11 civilians were killed and many injured, including at a school.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Salai Htet Ni said the regime is dependent on air power since its ground forces have lost control in Chin State, where martial law is imposed in seven out of nine townships.

“Martial law does not affect us. The killings continue regardless. We are very sorry for the people’s suffering,” he said.

Regime fighters also attacked a CNA base but there were no casualties, according to Salai Htet Ni.

A regime airstrike killed eight civilians, including two children, on March 30 in Kwarpho village, Thantlang Township. Airstrikes in January on Camp Victoria, the CNA headquarters, killed five Chin resistance fighters and injured many others.