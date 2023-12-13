At least a dozen Myanmar junta troops were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

The incidents were reported in Shan State and Sagaing, Magwe and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be verified.

Fierce clashes continue in northern Shan

A junta transport helicopter drops off reinforcements during intense clashes with the TNLA in Namkham Township on Tuesday. / TNLA

Fierce clashes continued in Namkham Township, northern Shan State on Tuesday as the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) continued its attempt to seize the junta’s strategic Sakham Thit Kone base just outside Namkham town, which it has already captured.

The junta used a fighter jet, an Mi-35 helicopter gunship and a Y12 military transport plane to defend the base while other transport helicopters dropped 100 reinforcement troops in the area, the TNLA said.

On the previous night, a junta fighter jet dropped a 500-lb bomb on a residential ward in Namkham town—which has been occupied by the TNLA—injuring three civilians and destroying 10 houses.

Clashes between TNLA and regime forces were also reported in Muse, Namhsan, Kutkai and Mantong townships in northern Shan State on Tuesday. All resistance attacks were part of the ongoing Operation 1027 being conducted by the Brotherhood Alliance of three ethnic armies including the TNLA.

Military unit ambushed in Sagaing

At least five regime forces were killed and another injured in Kani Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when several Yinmabin District PDF battalions ambushed a military unit of 80 soldiers and police officers, said Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF group, which coordinated the attack.

The military unit was ambushed while transporting rations from Kani town to the pro-junta village of Yay Lal Kyun. Resistance fighters said five regime forces were shot dead in an hour of fighting.

More regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured when the remaining regime forces were ambushed again with land mines while chasing the retreating resistance forces, KLG PDF said.

Junta police stations, military unit hit by drone strikes in Sagaing

Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF said it and other PDF groups used a drone to drop a 1-kg bomb on regime forces leaving Gyi Pa Don Village in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday.

On the same afternoon, the combined PDF groups dropped another 1-kg drone bomb on the township police station in Budalin town.

The next day, KLG PDF and other resistance groups used three drones to drop six bombs on the Tharsi Police Station in Monywa Township.

Details of the damage or regime casualties were unknown.

Regime forces bombed in Magwe

Regime forces are attacked with land mines and drone bombs in Pakokku Township on Monday.

Pakokku People’s Defense Force (PPDF) said it and other resistance groups used land mines and drone bombs to attack regime forces and military vehicles from the military’s 101st Division based in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region on Monday, killing four regime forces and injuring many others.

The regime forces were attacked while going out to remove land mines planted by local resistance groups on a road. The resistance groups said they ambushed the regime targets by triggering land mines from four locations and dropped 20 drone bombs on the regime forces.

They also lost two drones in the operation.

Regime bases bombed in Magwe’s Myaing

Myaing PDF group said it and another drone unit dropped 12 bombs on regime forces who had taken up positions in the township General Administration Department office, police station and another place in Myaing town, Magwe Region on Tuesday.

There were many regime casualties, but precise details were unknown, the PDF group said.

On Monday, a Myaing PDF sniper ambushed regime forces at a junta-run government office at the entrance of Myaing town, killing a soldier.

That night, Myaing PDF used 15 80-mm improvised mortar rounds to bomb a pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia group stationed at a highway terminal in the town, the group said.

Militia casualties were unknown.

Regime forces ambushed while extorting money from civilian vehicles in Tanintharyi

Joint resistance forces ambush regime forces who had been extorting money from civilian vehicles in Tanintharyi Township on Saturday.

At least two regime forces were killed and another injured in Tanintharyi Township, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday when three resistance groups raided regime forces extorting money from civilian vehicles on a road in Yebyu Village, said the Southern Brothers Army, which joined the attack.

There were no resistance casualties.