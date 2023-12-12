Clashes continue across northern Shan and Rakhine states amid China-brokered peace talks between Myanmar’s regime and the Brotherhood Alliance.

The regime’s spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun said the junta’s National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiation Committee had met representatives of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA), which form the Brotherhood Alliance.

China said on Monday that peace talks had yielded “positive results” but the Brotherhood Alliance has made no comment.

The alliance said on Tuesday that relentless attacks have continued against the regime since the launch of Operation 1027, named after its October 27 start date. It said attacks would continue until the alliance’s political and military aims are met and the dictatorship falls, which all citizens want.

The Brotherhood Alliance said it will continue to attack the major junta base at the 105-mile trade zone in Muse Township, northern Shan State, on Monday morning.

TNLA troops seized a junta outpost at Ei Nine village in Lashio Township, the capital of northern Shan State, on Monday. The TNLA also seized a junta outpost and police station in Namhsan Township on Monday.

The TNLA is attempting to overrun the large junta base at Sakham Thit Kone outside the seized town of Namkham on Monday.

Junta fighter jets and Y12 transport planes were used to defend the base while Nant Phat Kar junta base in neighboring Kutkai Township shelled TNLA troops, the group said.

The TNLA said it attacked the regime’s Light Infantry Battalion 130 in Mantong Township on Monday.

Junta bases and aircraft bombarded villages in Nawnghkio, Lashio, Muse, Namhsan and Mantong townships on Monday, according to the Brotherhood Alliance.

The alliance said the MNDAA attacked junta outposts around Laukkai, the capital of the Kokang self-administered zone, on Monday. The MNDAA said it chased and attacked regime troops fleeing outposts.

Junta bases in Minbya, Ann, Mrauk U, Buthidaung, Rathedaung and Myebon fired shells on Tuesday morning. Gunboats and aircraft also bombarded targets across Rakhine State, according to the AA.

On Tuesday morning, a junta fighter jet attacked the area around the large Hnonebuu base in Paletwa Township, neighboring Chin State, which was occupied by the AA on Sunday after 27 days of attacks, according to the armed group.

Clashes continued in Pauktaw near the Rakhine State capital, Sittwe, on Monday, as the AA attacks regime forces in the town.

Myanmar’s junta has lost more than 300 bases, hundreds of soldiers and control of key trade routes during Operation 1027.