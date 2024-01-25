Myanmar’s junta is insulting the Chinese government by repeatedly violating the China-brokered ceasefire deal it signed with the Brotherhood Alliance, the alliance said.

The alliance agreed to the ceasefire at talks in Kumming, China on Jan. 10 and 11, promising to halt its seizure of towns and offensives against regime bases in northern Shan State, while the junta pledged not to launch artillery or air strikes there.

Three ethnic armies that comprise the alliance say, however, that the junta’s military has brazenly violated the ceasefire since it was signed. It has repeatedly launched assaults on and bombed civilians in northern Shan State and attacked troops from the three ethnic armies as well as territory they control, the alliance said.

Two military units of 30 junta troops from the junta’s Strategic Headquarters 48 launched a surprise attack on troops from the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) in Kokang Region’s Mupan (Hseni) district on Wednesday morning, killing one soldier.

“While we are honoring the ceasefire deal, the junta is taking advantage of it with flagrant violations and attacks on us. This is disrespectful to the ceasefire deal as well as an insult to the cooperation of the Chinese government,” the alliance said in a statement.

On Jan. 16, the junta troops launched a surprise grenade attack on MNDAA troops in Kokang region, sparking a 20-minute shootout. Later, the retreating junta troops shelled MNDAA territory with heavy explosives.

On Wednesday, regime forces taking position at Nant Twan village in Lashio Township, also shelled an area where troops from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), another member of the Brotherhood Alliance, were stationed in northern Shan State’s Hseni Township. The alliance controls the township.

The Brotherhood Alliance – which comprises the MNDAA, TNLA and Arkan Army (AA) from Rakhine State – launched the major anti-regime offensive known as Operation 1027 in northern Shan State along with several other resistance groups on Oct. 27 last year.

During the operation, the ethnic alliance seized control of most of northern Shan State, including almost 20 towns and vital trade routes with China. The alliance also seized more than 500 junta bases and outposts, including several major military command centers.

The AA widened Operation 1027 to Rakhine State in western Myanmar on Nov. 13 last year, seizing over 160 bases and outposts. It also seized Pauktaw town near Rakhine State’s capital Sittwe and Paletwa town in neighboring Chin State.