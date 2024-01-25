Myanmar’s military has increased security at Mogoke town, Mandalay Region’s ruby mining hub, amid fighting in neighboring Mongmit Township, Shan State, according to residents.

The fighting with the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) broke out on the border with Shan State on Sunday.

Mogoke town is 45km from Mongmit, which is under attack by TNLA Brigade 3.

Junta security has been increased inside Mogoke and at the town’s entrance, causing difficulties for laborers who live outside the town, residents said.

“Soldiers have taken up positions on hilltops and at the entrance of the town for the last two days. Laborers cannot get to work,” a Mogoke resident told The Irrawaddy.

Residents near junta bases have moved inside the town to avoid any fighting, she added.

Hundreds of rural residents are sheltering in the town’s religious compounds after the regime shelled Pain Pyit village, killing two civilians, on January 18.

Highway bus tickets have sold out since last week and streets are deserted as troop numbers increase.

“Anyone who can afford to leave has gone. The rest of us are anxious,” another resident told The Irrawaddy.

Fighting continues in Mongmit town where many residents are reportedly trapped. TNLA has reported regime airstrikes and shelling in Mongmit, violating the Chinese-brokered ceasefire agreed on January 11.

The Kachin Independence Army, All Burma Students’ Democratic Front and People’s Defense Forces have also been attacking junta bases in Mongmit Township since January 18.