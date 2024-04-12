Seven of the 10 ethnic armed organizations that signed the 2015 Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) announced on March 18 the formation of a new alliance, known as the 7 EAO Alliance, to continue peace talks with the regime, following a meeting of representatives of the organizations in the Thai city of Chiang Mai.

The new alliance comprises the Karen National Union/Karen National Liberation Army-Peace Council, the Restoration Council of Shan State, the New Mon State Party, the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army, the Lahu Democratic Union, the Arakan Liberation Party and the Pa-O National Liberation Organization.

The three signatories that have opted out of joining the new alliance are the Karen National Union, the Chin National Front and the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front. They have been fighting the regime since the coup, while the other seven signatories have engaged in talks with the regime. Critics say the seven have continued to cooperate with the regime out of self-interest.

Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS)

The biggest of the seven NCA signatories to join the new alliance, the RCSS is led by General Yawd Serk. Its armed wing, the Shan State Army-South, is believed to have over 8,000 troops, according to observers. It is active in southern, eastern and northern Shan State.

The RCSS signed the NCA with Thein Sein’s quasi-civilian government in 2015.

Yawd Serk has enjoyed good ties with the leaders of successive military regimes and is close to the top brass of the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

The Shan politician is poised to play an important role as the chairman of the new alliance. While the rest of the alliance members expect to rely on his influence when engaging in talks with various individuals and organizations, including the Myanmar military, the junta desperately needs him to keep its debilitated peace process alive.

New Mon State Party (NMSP)

The NMSP and its armed wing, the Mon National Liberation Army, is led by Nai Han Thar. The group signed the NCA in 2018 with the National League for Democracy government.

It has over 1,000 troops and is active in Mawlamyine, Ye, Chaungzon, Paung, Kyaikmaraw, Mudon and Thanphyuzayat in Mon State, Yebyu, Myeik and Dawei in Tanintharyi Region and Kyarinseikkyi, Hpa-an, Kawkareik and Payathonezu in Karen State.

The group engaged in talks with the regime over the past three years, but split into two in February 2024. The 300-member splinter group led by former NMSP secretary-general Nai Zeya and former deputy commander-in-chief Brigadier-General Salun Htaw has declared war on the regime.

NMSP vice chairman Nai Aung Min serves as the deputy leader of the 7 EAO Alliance.

Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA)

The DKBA and its political wing, the Klohtoobaw Karen Organization, is based in Sone Si Myaing in Myawaddy Township, Karen State. General Saw Steel is the commander-in-chief of the DKBA.

The group is estimated to have over 2,000 troops and is active in Myawaddy, Kawkareik, Hlinebwe, and Kyarinseikkyi townships and Payathonezu town in Karen State.

Over 200 troops led by Captain Sa Lone split from the DKBA in April 2022 to join the Kaw Thoo Lei Army led by General Ner Dah Mya in its fight against the regime.

In the DKBA, brigades must finance the headquarters. The DKBA brigades impose taxes on mines and also permit online scam operations run by Chinese citizens in their respective territories.

Karen National Union/Karen National Liberation Army-Peace Council (KPC)

The KPC is based in Kawkareik Township, Karen State, and is estimated to have over 500 troops. Led by General Saw Htaw Lay, the group is active in Kawkareik, Myawaddy and Hlinebwe townships.

It signed the NCA in 2015, and continued to engage in talks with the regime after the 2021 coup.

The group has drawn criticism from Karen communities due to its stance on the regime. There have also been frictions within the group. Like other NCA signatories, it is involved in mining operations in its territory and also collects taxes from local businesses. It is also involved in casinos in Myawaddy and along the Salween River.

The KPC broke away from the KNU in 2007 after a faction led by Brigadier-General Saw Htein Maung held talks with the then military regime known as the State Peace and Development Council without permission from the KNU’s Central Executive Committee.

Pa’O National Liberation Organization (PNLO)

The PNLO and its armed wing the Pa’O National Liberation Army are based in Mawkmai Township in southern Shan State.

With an army of more than 1,000 troops, the group is active in Hsihseng, Hopong, Namhsan, Langhko, Mawkmai and Pinlaung townships.

The group can be viewed as having two factions. The PNLO led by its chairman Major-General Khun Thurein formally exited peace talks with the junta in January, declaring that it would join the fight against Myanmar’s military until the dictatorship is gone and a federal democratic system is installed for all the people of Myanmar.

Former PNLO chair Khun Myint Tun serves as the chairman of the Pa-O National Federal Council, a body cooperating with the parallel National Unity Government (NUG) on the federalization of Myanmar.

Meanwhile, PNLO patron Khun Okkar continues to engage in talks with the regime, and has joined the 7 EAO Alliance. Khun Thurein has said Khun Okkar does not represent the PNLO in the new alliance.

Lahu Democratic Union (LDU)

The LDU is based in Loi Lan in Shan State and has a 1,500-member army. It signed the NCA with the NLD government in 2018.

After the 2021 coup, the group announced that it would fight the regime for violating the NCA. However, a faction led by General Secretary Kyar Solomon and two other senior members attended the junta-organized peace talks. The three were then dismissed by the LDU Central Executive Committee.

The three however continued to join peace talks with the regime, which treats them as LDU representatives. The LDU Central Executive Committee warned the six other members of the new alliance after the LDU was named a member of the new alliance.

Arakan Liberation Party (ALP)

The ALP and its armed wing the Arakan Liberation Army is based on the Myanmar-India border, and is active in northern Rakhine State and Karen State. It is a relatively small army with only 100 troops, according to military analysts.

Its chairman is Khaing Ye Khaing, and the group signed the NCA with the Thein Sein government in 2015. The group split into two in 2022. One of them is led by Khaing Ye Khaing and Saw Mra Razar Lin, and another group is led by Khaing Soe Naing Aung.

Saw Mra Razar Lin broke away in 2023 to hold talks with the regime, whereas the faction led by Khaing Ye Khaing prefers to fight the dictatorship. The regime is holding talks with Saw Mra Razar Lin’s faction of the ALP.