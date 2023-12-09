As the number of people displaced by armed conflict surges in Myanmar, Thailand announced that it will create a joint task force with Myanmar to oversee humanitarian assistance for people displaced by fighting along their shared border, Thai media reported.

The announcement was made by Thailand shortly before the United Nations estimated that more than half a million people had been displaced in Myanmar due to the escalation of armed conflict since late October. Recent clashes have made the need for humanitarian aid greater while at the same time making it more challenging to deliver aid, the UN said.

The decision to set up the bilateral task force was made at a meeting between Than Swe – the junta’s deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister – and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara on the sidelines of the 8th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation forum in Beijing on Thursday.

The Thai Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that both countries agreed to work together to increase humanitarian assistance for people living along the Thai-Myanmar border “in line with ASEAN’s five-point consensus.”

Thai-language news outlet The Standard Co reported that the country’s foreign ministry said it hopes the plan will lead to constructive engagement between Myanmar, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the international community as the plan is consistent with the implementation of the ASEAN’s five-point consensus for Myanmar.

ASEAN has barred Myanmar’s military junta from its summits and foreign ministerial meetings since 2021 because the junta has failed to implement its five-point consensus for Myanmar.

The junta’s foreign ministry released a statement about the meeting between Than Swe and his Thai counterpart but did not mention forming the task force.

Thai media reported that Myanmar will soon send a team of officials to Thailand to discuss forming the task force and – if the initial phase of its implementation is successful – aid groups may be invited to join.

Earlier, Parnpree said the Thai government was ready to build shelters along the border to receive refugees in the event that fighting in Myanmar continues escalating.

“Under the present situation, [an influx of refugees] is unlikely. But from now on, if violence increases, there might be refugees going in all directions, not only towards Thailand,” the foreign minister said.

Intense fighting has been reported in Myanmar’s border regions after an alliance of ethnic armed groups launched coordinated attacks on the junta on Oct. 27 in northern Shan State. Operation 1027, which is named after the date it was launched, inspired resistance forces to launch coordinated attacks against junta targets in other areas of Myanmar.