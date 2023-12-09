More than 300 junta bases and 20 towns have been seized by an alliance of ethnic armies and allied resistance forces in three states and two regions since the launch of Operation 1027 on Oct. 27 in northern Shan State.

As the offensive entered its seventh week, the Brotherhood Alliance – the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance, Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Arakan Army – had overrun nearly 300 bases in northern Shan State.

The alliance is preparing to seize Laukkai Town after capturing at least eight other towns in northern Shan State from the junta and its allies as of Dec. 8.

The Arakan Army has also captured at least 45 junta bases and outposts in Rakhine and Chin states.

The offensive to drive the military regime out of northern Shan State inspired coordinated resistance attacks in Sagaing, Mandalay and Magwe regions as well as Chin State.

People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) backed by the Kachin Independence Army seized at least three towns in Sagaing Region, while resistance forces in Chin State captured at least seven towns as of Dec. 8.

Another anti-regime offensive, dubbed as Operation 1111, was initiated in Karenni (Kayah) State on November 11 by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), Karenni Army, Karenni National People’s Liberation Front and PDFs.

The KNDF said more than 35 junta bases have been fallen to resistance forces in Karenni State’s Loikaw and Demoso townships and in neighboring Pekon Township in southern Shan State since the launch of Operation 1111.

Attacks against regime forces also erupted in Karen and Mon states and Bago Region. The Karen National Liberation Army and allied resistance forces seized Mone Town in Bago Region on Dec. 3.