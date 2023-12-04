The Thai government is ready to build shelters along the border to receive refugees in the event that fighting in Myanmar escalates further, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara.

Confirming the readiness, the minister said on Sunday that the government was monitoring the situation in Myanmar and was calling all parties concerned to cease hostilities and negotiate as soon as possible.

“Under the present situation, [an influx of refugees] is unlikely. But from now on, if violence increases, there might be refugees going in all directions, not only towards Thailand,” the foreign minister said.

Parnpree commented that he had not received any reports of a proxy war in Myanmar.

Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic troops was reported in Myawaddy, Karen State on Saturday and many businesspeople and cargo trucks were stranded in the border town. The battlefield was about 10 km from Mae Sot district of Thailand’s Tak province, which borders Myanmar.

Lieutenant General Prasarn Saengsirirak, commander of Thailand’s 3rd Army, said the ongoing situation in Myanmar was yet to have any impact on Thailand, but if refugees crossed the border, they would receive humanitarian aid.

Soldiers were standing guard to protect Thai territory, and the ruling Myanmar junta was cooperating to prevent any infringement on the kingdom, he said.