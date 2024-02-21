In the first visit by a Chinese government official to Naypyitaw since last month’s ceasefire between the regime and the Brotherhood Alliance of ethnic armed organizations, Yunnan Province Governor Wang Yubo met junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday.

Wang, who is also the Chinese Communist Party’s deputy committee secretary for Yunnan Province, discussed the possibility of restoring border trade and the flow of goods between Myanmar and Yunnan.

The anti-regime offensive known as Operation 1027 has disrupted Myanmar’s vital border trade routes with China. Border trade through Chin Shwe Haw, Muse, Pansai, Monekoe and Jinsanjiao has been halted.

Amid pressure from China, the Brotherhood Alliance held talks with the regime and agreed a ceasefire on Jan. 11.

As part of the truce, the two sides agreed to reopen vital Myanmar-China trade routes over which the joint ethnic armies have taken control. The alliance also agreed not to seize any more regime camps or towns in northern Shan State, while the junta agreed to refrain from conducting air strikes and shelling in the area.

One month and 10 days after the fighting ceased in northern Shan State, the Yunnan governor came to ask Min Aung Hlaing to resume border trade.

The two also discussed direct kyat-yuan payments, which they said would facilitate trade; construction of a railroad to promote bilateral trade; and cooperation in various sectors including agriculture, electricity and energy, according to junta media.

On Sunday, Min Aung Hlaing attended a Chinese New Year celebration in Yangon with Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai.

At the event, Min Aung Hlaing called China a “good neighbor” and a “good friend” that had stood by Myanmar through successive periods. Min Aung Hlaing said he was deeply grateful to China and the Chinese people for taking the “correct position” on the international stage regarding the internal affairs of Myanmar.

Wang also met junta Commerce Minister Htun Ohn and called for cooperation to ensure smooth trade between the two neighbors.

With the exception of Muse, the Brotherhood Alliance has taken control of all border towns in northern Shan State crucial for border trade with China.

Meanwhile, some towns along the Mandalay-Muse highway including Kutkai and Hsenwi are also now controlled by ethnic armed organizations, which levy taxes on cargo trucks in parallel to the junta’s taxation system—a problem that observers say is difficult to resolve.