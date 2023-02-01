Conflicts In Numbers Two Blood-Soaked Years Under Myanmar’s Junta in Numbers

The Burmese population has paid a terrible toll since the military seized power from an elected government on February 1, 2021. The Irrawaddy chronicles two years of killing and destruction as Myanmar reaches its second anniversary of junta rule.

People Killed, Arrested and Detained

Wednesday marks Myanmar’s second anniversary under brutal military rule. Since February 1, 2021 the regime has killed 2,947 people in atrocities committed across the country. Among those murdered were 282 children. At least 17,525 people including 489 children have been arrested for opposing military rule and 13,719 are still in prison. Military tribunals have sentenced 143 people including anti-junta activists to death.

NLD Persecuted

The junta also targeted the ousted ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), by killing and detaining its members. At least 84 members including two former members of parliament have been killed in the two years of junta rule. Thousands of party members have been detained, 80 of whom were elected members of parliament. The junta also seized 371 houses and properties of NLD members while attacking the party’s offices and confiscating its properties nearly 120 times in two years.



Deadly Air strikes

The regime launched frequent air strikes in Sagaing, Chin, Kayin, Kachin, Mon and Magwe regions where fighting continues between the anti-regime forces (PDFs) and junta troops.

The air force launched at least 668 airstrikes in 2022, more than a 12-fold increase from 54 in 2021. The aerial attacks in two years killed 460 people, including children, across the country.



Houses Torched

Nearly 50,000 houses were destroyed in arson attacks by junta forces. One of the worst-hit regions is Sagaing where 36,667 houses were torched, followed by Magwe with 8,575 houses and Chin with 1,475.

Impact of Military Rule

1.1 million people are displaced from their homes, 15.2 million people are food insecure, over 5 million children need assistance, and 22 million people are living under the poverty line after two years of junta rule, according to the United Nations Humanitarian Office and World Bank.