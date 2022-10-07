US Places Myanmar Arms Dealers on Sanctions Blacklist

In addition, the US Department of State placed former Myanmar police chief and ex-deputy home affairs minister Than Hlaing on its sanctions list for his alleged involvement in the extrajudicial killing of protesters in February 2021.

“Since the February 2021 coup, Aung Moe Myint has facilitated various arms deals and weapons purchases on behalf of Burma’s military,” the Treasury said.

“Following the February 1, 2021, coup that overthrew Burma’s democratically elected civilian government, the military has committed numerous atrocities against people in Burma, including the violent repression of political dissent, the killing of over 2,300 innocent civilians, and displacement of more than 900,000 people,” the Treasury said in a statement, using another name for the country.

The sanctions targeted Dynasty owners Aung Moe Myint and his brother Hlaing Moe Myint, and Dynasty director Myo Thitsar, for supplying weapons, armaments, missiles and aircraft to the regime, which has been condemned widely for violent repression of the political opposition.

WASHINGTON—The US Treasury placed a group of Myanmar arms dealers and their company Dynasty International on its sanctions blacklist Thursday for their support of the “oppressive” military junta.

The Myanmar military regime shows off its hardware during the Armed Forces Day parade in Naypyitaw in March 2021.

