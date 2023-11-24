At least 333,500 civilians have been displaced across Myanmar since late October, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

More than 2 million people have been displaced nationwide since the February 2021 coup, the UN agency reported.

Since the launch of Operation 1027 in northern Shan State on October 27, fighting has also increased in Kayah, Kachin and Rakhine states and Sagaing, Mandalay, Tanintharyi and Bago regions.

The UN estimated that nearly 82,000 people have been displaced in northern Shan State since late October.

It reported that at least 50 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured, mostly by junta bombardments and airstrikes, in northern Shan State.

More than 40,000 residents of the Kayah State capital, Loikaw, and Moebye town in Pekon Township, southern Shan State, have reportedly been displaced.

Approximately 20,000 people fled Pauktaw town in northern Rakhine State after the Arakan Army attacked the regime on November 13. At least 500 residents are still trapped in the town, according to the UN.

Around 33,000 people have been displaced from Madaya in Mandalay Region, Matupi in Chin State and Kale and Taze townships in Sagaing Region.

Resistance forces in Sagaing Region seized two towns, Kawlin and Khampat, displacing around 40,000 residents, the UN reported on November 9.