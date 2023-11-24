The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) claims to have seized the junta’s large Mine Kyat base in Lashio Township, northern Shan State, on Thursday after 28 days of attacks.

The group’s spokesman told the media that TNLA troops abandoned the base because of junta airstrikes but retook the camp on Friday morning.

A TNLA video released on Friday shows its troops seizing mortars, other weapons and ammunition.

The casualties on both sides were unknown.

On Friday morning, junta airstrikes hit Zel Lent village in Muse Township, damaging more than 10 houses and vehicles, according to media reports.

On Thursday night, a house in Namkham town was destroyed by junta shelling, according to the TNLA.

The armed group said nearly 200 houses had been destroyed across northern Shan State by junta airstrikes and shelling since the launch of Operation 1027 on October 27.

It said more than 60 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed and more than 100 injured by junta airstrikes and shelling.

More than 180 junta bases and six towns have been seized across the northern Shan State.