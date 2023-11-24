Eleven businessmen are being held for ransom in Taungup Township, Rakhine State after the military seized them on Nov. 14 over alleged ties to the Arakan Army (AA), say family members of the men.

The businessmen were arrested by junta troops after the AA attacked border guard police outposts in Donepike and Cheinkalein villages in Rathedaung Township on Nov. 13.

A source close to family members of one of the detainees said regime troops abducted them purely for ransom money.

“Family members were told that the businessmen would be freed if they paid a ransom of 30 million kyats [about US$ 9,000] for each detainee. The businessmen refuse to hand over the money as they have done nothing wrong,” the source told The Irrawaddy.

The detainees include gold shop owners, fuel distributors and construction bosses. They are being held at Light Infantry Battalion 544 in Taungup Town, where family members have been allowed to visit them.

Junta forces have also detained eight local business owners in neighboring Thandwe Township following renewed fighting with the AA. They have also asked ransom money for their release.

The regime has blockaded roads and waterways in northern Rakhine since Nov 13 following the outbreak of fresh fighting, banning the delivery of food and other vital items to Rakhine townships including Taungup and Thandwe.

“There is still no fighting in Taungup, but tensions are running high,” one Taungup resident said.

“This has led to growing public anxiety. The worst thing now is that Captain Nyan Lin Kyaw, who is in charge of the military checkpoint at the entrance to Taungup town, is demanding that drivers pay money to pass through. They are also demanding food from residents. A few days ago, they grabbed around 5 kilos of betel leaves from an old woman. The woman left weeping.”

Arrests of civilians by junta forces have surged in Rakhine following the renewed fighting. The regime has so far arrested more than 50 people including business owners, merchants, ward administrators, teachers and students in Taungup, Thandwe, Sittwe, Maungdaw, Buthidaung, Kyaukphyu and other townships.