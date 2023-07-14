Burma Two Sagaing Villagers Killed in Myanmar Junta Shelling

At least two people were killed in junta shelling from Kale town on western Sagaing Region on Thursday. / The Beauty of Chin Hill Facebook

At least two people were killed and five injured in Myanmar junta shelling from Kale town in the resistance stronghold of western Sagaing Region on Thursday, according to Kale People’s Defense Force (PDF).

Set Kant and See San villages were bombarded on Thursday night.

“A married couple in their 20s were killed in See San and five others were injured in Set Kant last night,” a Kale PDF representative said on Friday.

The condition of the couple’s three-year-old child was unknown due to communication difficulties.

Kale town is in junta control with at least six junta battalions and an artillery brigade and junta administration continues to function in the town, sources said.

On Tuesday, a middle-aged woman died and her brother was injured when their house in the town was shelled.

Junta shelling continues through Kale Township, despite the absence of fighting in the area, according to resistance forces.

“Recently there is no fighting but junta troops are shelling every day.

Sometimes they fire around 20-30 shells a day,” a resistance fighter said.

At least seven civilians were killed and 35 injured in bombardments in the township in June, according to sources.

In Shwebo Township, indiscriminate junta shelling killed a man and wounded seven people, including a four-year-old, in Tet Tu village on Wednesday.