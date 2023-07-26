Fighting has been reported since Sunday between Myanmar junta troops and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TLNA) in Muse Township near the Chinese border, killing at least two civilians.

A volunteer in northern Shan State said Hseng Hkwang village was hit by junta airstrikes and indiscriminate bombardments on Tuesday.

“Two villagers were killed and another injured in shelling. There were no civilian casualties reported during the airstrike,” a volunteer said.

Hseng Hkwang, which had around 60 homes, has been abandoned since being shelled from a junta camp near Muse’s border trade zone.

Last Sunday, fighting erupted between pro-junta paramilitaries and the TNLA near Sei Lant village, leaving at least two paramilitary troops dead, according to a volunteer group.

“We heard gunfire and shelling at Sei Lant village on Sunday evening when we evacuated around seven teachers,” a volunteer said.

There were no civilian casualties reported during the fighting, according to the group.

Ta’ang State TV reported that three junta troops were killed and many others injured on Sunday.

Tensions are high as junta reinforcements arrive from Muse town, according to the TLNA-controlled media.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

On July 18, a 15-year-old died on the spot and three villagers, including a nine-year-old boy, were wounded in Zee Da Ban village during clashes between junta forces and the TNLA, according to a Kutkai Township volunteer group.

Ta’ang State TV said at least four clashes have broken out in Muse and Kutkai townships this month.