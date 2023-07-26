More than 425 junta forces were killed in clashes with People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic revolutionary organizations in upper Myanmar last month, according to the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) that formed the PDFs.

A total of 374 clashes—including 103 shootouts, 125 resistance raids and 74 resistance land-mine ambushes—were reported in June in the NUG’s Military Region 1, which comprises Sagaing, Magwe and Mandalay regions and northern Shan state, the civilian government’s Defense Ministry said. The junta responded with 26 airstrikes.

The Defense Ministry of the civilian government said 427 regime forces were killed and another were injured in the clashes, while resistance groups suffered 47 deaths and 134 injuries.

The Irrawaddy was unable to independently confirm the numbers.

The Defense Ministry also said that resistance groups seized a large quantity of military equipment, including 25 drones and 48 firearms.

Near-daily clashes have continued to break out in upper Myanmar as resistance groups attack regime targets in the three regions and Shan State.

Clashes have reported in northern Shan State since last week as three ethnic armed groups— the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), Kachin Independence Army and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army—attacked regime forces in Muse, Lashio and Kutkai townships.

On Tuesday, the junta conducted airstrikes on a village in Muse Township after learning that TNLA troops arrived in the area, according to Shan media reports. One civilian was killed and another injured in the airstrikes.

Several resistance groups are attacking junta bases and regime targets across the Sagaing and Magwe and Mandalay regions on a daily basis.

Junta forces are also facing an escalation of attacks from resistance groups and ethnic armed organizations in Chin, Kachin, Kayah, Mon and Karen states as well as Bago and Tanintharyi regions in recent days.