The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) has asked the Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP) to stop forced recruitment and taxation in Namkham Township, northern Shan State, on the Chinese border, which it seized last month.

A letter from the armed group says township administrators have reported that the SSPP is forming village security forces to bolster its military strength.

The TNLA said it fought to drive out Myanmar’s military, which had long oppressed Namkham and is working to improve residents’ lives.

It said Namkham is peaceful and secure and asked its ally, the SSPP, to end recruitment and taxation to stop problems arising.

An SSPP member told the Shan Herald that the letter had not been discussed yet.

The TNLA seized Namkham town on November 7 as part of Operation 1027 by the Brotherhood Alliance, of which the TNLA is a member.

The junta held on to the major Sakham Thit Kone base outside of the town until December 19. The base frequently shelled the town, which was also hit by regime airstrikes.

At least 13 civilians, including three children, were killed and 43 injured by junta bombardments during the monthlong operation, the TNLA said. It said 49 of its members were killed and 145 injured attacking Sakham Thit Kone.

Around 94 buildings, including religious structures, hospitals and houses, were destroyed by junta artillery and airstrikes, the armed group said.