Burma Three Sagaing Civilians Killed in Myanmar Junta Shelling

Damage after a junta raid on Thayat Khon village in Kawlin Township, Sagaing Region, last year. / Kawlin Revolution

Three civilians, including an eight-year-old, were killed and three others injured by Myanmar junta shelling in Kawlin Township, Sagaing Region, on Friday.

The shells came from junta troops based at the General Administration Department’s office in the town, which was earlier attacked by resistance fighters, according to residents.

Three Kyaw Zayar ward residents were reportedly killed.

“U Thar Htoo, 60, suffered severe injuries and is in critical condition. His wife, Daw Sann, and their eight-year-old granddaughter died on the spot. Their neighbor, Daw Zar Chi Oo, 43, was also killed,” a neighbor said.

Two others sustained minor injuries and two houses were damaged by shelling, according to sources.

“Junta troops shelled for about 30 minutes after the administration office was attacked by resistance forces,” a resident said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Kawlin residents said junta troops frequently shell at random after resistance attacks.

“They shell indiscriminately when their bases are attacked by resistance forces. Some people stopped working in the town because they fear junta shelling,” a resident said.

Another junta base in Koe Taung Boe village, Kantbalu Township, around 14km from Kawlin town, was attacked by resistance fighters on Friday night, according to resistance forces.

The casualties are unknown.