Thailand’s deputy police chief said that his government is planning to repatriate 162 Thai citizens who were held in Laukkai in northern Shan State, northern Myanmar, amid heavy fighting.

The Irrawaddy reported on Thursday that about 500 foreigners from Thailand, Nepal, Ethiopia, Laos and other countries are reportedly being held by regime forces in Laukkai.

The foreigners were recently rescued from online scam businesses operating in the area. However, the junta’s human trafficking unit has sent them to military camps rather than allowing them to return home, according to humanitarian workers.

On Sunday, Thai Police General Surachate Hakparn said the Thai citizens would return home via Kunming in China, the Bangkok Post reported.

China held talks with Myanmar’s junta on the deteriorating situation in Laukkai near the Chinese border.

Gen Surachate is expected in Yangon on Monday to work on repatriating the Thai nationals, 29 of whom reportedly ended up in Myanmar after being duped by Chinese criminal syndicates into working as scammers.

Their passports were seized upon arriving in Laukkai, the capital of the Kokang self-administered zone, trapping them in the border town, Gen Surachate said.

On Saturday, a group of Thais were reportedly seized by junta forces from a hotel in Laukkai, where they had been in hiding after escaping from the traffickers.

They joined 133 other Thais at an army camp, where they have been held since being taken from traffickers in October.

Laukkai is currently controlled by the junta-allied Kokang Border Guard Force.

It is notorious as a hub for online gambling and scam businesses. Hundreds of suspected traffickers have been arrested and handed over to the Chinese authorities in recent weeks after Beijing pressured the junta to crack down on Laukkai.

Humanitarian workers say trafficked victims had been tortured, including with electric shocks and sexual assault.

On Friday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin tweeted that the Thai Embassy in Yangon had coordinated with the regime to rescue the Thai nationals and provide them with shelter.