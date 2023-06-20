Burma Thai Election Winner Reaffirms Commitment to Peace in Myanmar

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat. / Pita Limjaroenrat Twitter

The leader of Move Forward, Pita Limjaroenrat, who won the recent Thai general election, says he is committed to ASEAN-led solutions for Myanmar and distanced himself from the outgoing government’s talks with Myanmar’s junta this week.

Thailand’s military government hosted informal talks with Myanmar’s regime on Monday, dividing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Myanmar’s regime has been excluded from high-level ASEAN meetings since late 2021 after the junta failed to follow the bloc’s five-point peace plan.

Thailand invited all 10 ASEAN members to the closed meeting of foreign ministers but the current chair Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore shunned the event.

Myanmar’s junta-appointed foreign minister, Than Swe, and representatives from Laos, Cambodia, India, China, Brunei and Vietnam attended Monday’s meeting.

Following the meeting, Pita said in a statement that Move Forward is closely monitoring developments in Myanmar and prioritized the issue as a top concern.

He referred to divisions caused by the talks within ASEAN and reaffirmed Move Forward’s commitment to the bloc’s five-point peace plan.

“As one of the founding members of ASEAN, we attach high importance to unity among ASEAN members and to upholding principles of democracy and human rights as enshrined in the ASEAN Charter,” Pita stated.

He said engagement must be inclusive, multi-layered and appropriate to help Myanmar stabilize.

Pita said Move Forward’s coalition government plans to create a Myanmar Inter-Agency Task Force controlled by the Prime Minister’s Office which will coordinate efforts and seek solutions to Myanmar’s challenges.