Burma Sixteen Myanmar Regime Troops Captured in Karen State Ambush

Resistance forces celebrate their successful ambush. / Red Dragon

The Karen National Union (KNU) and its resistance allies said they twice ambushed junta reinforcements heading to Waw Lay in Myawaddy Township, Karen State, at the weekend, killing six junta soldiers and capturing 16 others, including a major.

KNU Brigade 6 and the Nagarni (Red Dragon) resistance group attacked junta reinforcements in the northeast of Kyainseikgyi Township on Saturday and Sunday, according to resistance sources.

The clash on Saturday lasted for two hours and there was six hours of fighting reported on Sunday. A junta hilltop base in Kyainseikgyi provided artillery support for regime troops during the fighting.

Six junta soldiers from Light Infantry Battalion 358 of the 13th Military Operations Command based in Bokpyin in Tanintharyi Region were reportedly killed in the fighting.

Sixteen junta soldiers, including a major and two captains, were captured along with weapons, according to resistance sources.

Twenty-three other junta soldiers escaped, the groups added.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Around 18 rifles, a 60mm grenade launcher and other ammunition were seized in the fighting.

KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee told The Irrawaddy: “We don’t have details but we can confirm the ambush. Some junta soldiers were seriously injured. We seized nearly 20 firearms.”

The KNU and Nagarni clashed with Light Infantry Battalion 432 on October 13. A junta soldier was reportedly killed in the clash.