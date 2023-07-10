War Against the Junta Nearly 20 Myanmar Regime Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Members of the resistance group Special Operation Force / S.O.F.

At least 18 Myanmar junta forces as well as five ethnic resistance fighters were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organization (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Naypyitaw, Mandalay and Sagaing regions and Chin, Kachin, Mon and Karen states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some of the reports could not be independently verified.

Military convoy ambushed near junta’s administrative capital Naypyitaw

Two military vehicles were destroyed and some regime forces were reportedly injured near the entrance to the country’s administrative capital Naypyitaw on Friday when the special unit of Taungoo District PDF Battalion 3501 ambushed a military convoy of 10 vehicles near the 196-mile point (315 km) on the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway, said the PDF group.

They attacked the convoy with land mines and heavy explosives after receiving a tip-off that the convoy was carrying the junta’s quartermaster-general.

Since July 1, the Southern Military Command of the civilian National Unity Government’s Defense Ministry has urged people to avoid using the highways in Bago Region and Mon State, including both the old Yangon-Mandalay road and the new expressway, between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. as it will step up attacks on regime targets.

Drivers are also urged not to use mirrored windows in their vehicles and passengers are urged to assent to inspections by PDF forces on the highways while traveling during the day.

Clashes continue in Kachin

Pro-junta militia forces engage in a clash with Kachin Independence Army (KIA) troops in Hpakant Township on Saturday. / Wara Swut Militia Force

More clashes broke out in Hpakant and Waingmaw townships, Kachin State on Saturday as the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), the armed wing of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), attacked regime forces and a junta-allied militia group, according to local Kachin media.

An intense clash erupted in Hpakant Township when KIA troops attempted to raid pro-junta militia bases in Sha Duu Swut Village on Ledo Road on Saturday morning.

The militia group said it found the bodies of five dead KIA troops along with weapons, adding that some of its own fighters were also killed.

Separately, clashes between junta troops and KIA fighters continued near Nam San Yang in Waingmaw Township, but details of casualties were unknown for either side.

Clash erupts in Karen State’s Myawaddy

At least two regime forces were killed and three others injured in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Sunday as combined resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), clashed with regime forces in the Lat Khat Taung mountain area, said Cobra Column, which coordinated the resistance attack.

Junta bases bombed in Mon and Karen

At least three regime forces including two police officers were killed and five others injured in Mon State’s Thanbyuzayat Township and Karen State’s Kyainseikgyi Township on Thursday and Friday when the Special Operation Force group used drones to drop bombs on two police stations, the resistance group said.

The group’s drone bombs also destroyed an electric power facility of the military regime in Kyainseikgyi Township.

Military checkpoint bombed in Mon

Kyaikhto Revolution Force (KRF) said it and six other resistance groups including Yangon Eagle Force and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) used drones to drop eight bombs on a military checkpoint of the junta’s Border Guard Force in Belin Township, Mon State on Saturday.

However, military casualties were unknown.

Junta forces defeated in Chin

At least six regime forces were killed in two days of clashes last Friday and Saturday in Hakha Township, Chin State when the Chin National Army (CNA), the armed wing of the Chin National Front (CNF), attacked regime forces attempting to raid adjacent Thantlang town under the control of Chin resistance forces, according to local Chin media.

Junta artillery units from the town of Hakha and regime aircraft attacked resistance forces fighting regime ground troops on Saturday. However, the junta forces retreated after suffering a defeat.

On Sunday, CNA troops seized four military weapons and found the dead bodies of six junta troops at the clash site.

Clash occurs in Chin State town

Chinland Defense Force (Mara) claimed to have killed four regime forces and injured five others on Saturday when it clashed with regime forces in Lalengpi town, Matupi Township, Chin State.

They said they had to attack regime forces in the town because the junta forces were threatening and oppressing civilians, and randomly opening fire.

During Saturday’s clash, a female resident was also killed and two houses burned as regime forces arbitrarily shelled residential areas.

Two junta soldiers killed in resistance ambush in Mandalay

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A resistance sniper takes part in an ambush of regime forces in Natogyi Township on Sunday. / Natogyi PDF

Natogyi PDF claimed to have killed two regime troops when it ambushed regime patrols outside Paegyi Khin Village in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday.

During the ambush, a resistance drone was shot down by the regime forces with the help of an anti-drone jammer.

Police station, junta base bombed in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Members of Myaung Special People Defense Forces conduct drone strikes and fire explosives at the police station in Kyauk Yi Village in Myaung Township on Saturday. / MSPDF

Myaung Special PDF said it and two resistance groups used makeshift drones and rocket-propelled explosives to attack the police station in Kyauk Yit Village in Myaung Township on Saturday, killing a regime soldier and injuring many others.

On the same day, Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF and another resistance group used improvised drones and mortar rounds to shell the pro-junta village of Alal Kyun in Sagaing’s Kani Township, which is home to a base of regime forces and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members.

However, details of the damage and regime casualties were unknown.