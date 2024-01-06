Myanmar’s junta boss Min Aung Hlaing has met senior Chinese representatives after a rogue shell from the Kokang enclave in northern Shan State injured Chinese citizens in Yunnan Province on Wednesday.

The shell hit Nansan town, sparking “strong dissatisfaction” from Beijing, which said it would take measures to protect its citizens. Only Myanmar’s junta uses artillery.

Deputy foreign minister Sun Weidong, ambassador Chen Hai and regional special envoy Deng Xijun met Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw on Friday, according to the regime.

Deng has brokered peace talks between the junta and the Brotherhood Alliance, which is attacking the regime along the Chinese border and in Rakhine State, where China has invested heavily.

At Friday’s meeting, border stability and boosting cooperation were discussed, according to the junta.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) of the Brotherhood Alliance has taken complete control of Kokang along the Chinese border. Kokang’s capital Laukkai fell on Thursday with almost 2,400 junta soldiers, including six brigadier generals, along with 1,601 family members, surrendering to the rebel army.

The regional command center is now held by the MNDAA.

The junta has suffered several major defeats in northern Shan State since Operation 1027 was launched by the Brotherhood Alliance on October 27.