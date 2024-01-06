Myanmar’s junta is attempting to retake a major Shan State camp just 24km from its key command center in Pyin Oo Lwin, Mandalay Region.

Thanbo camp, south of Nawnghkio town, is being heavily shelled, according to a resident.

Over 2,000 villagers have fled into the jungle and nearby villages and need food and other supplies, he said. Junta ground forces are also attacking.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Mandalay People’s Defense Force (PDF) seized the Thanbo camp on Wednesday morning after an overnight attack.

They seized drone jammers, arms and ammunition and Lieutenant Colonel Thet Aung. He is a lecturer in mechanics at the Defense Service Technological Academy, not a combat commander.

The PDF described the Thanbo seizure as a “New Year’s gift”, saying it was now well-placed to expand its operations in Mandalay Region.

A military analyst said: “The junta might launch heavy attacks into Nawnghkio before the resistance moves against lower areas, like Pyin Oo Lwin, in a bid to defend itself. Nawnghkio Township has other vulnerable outposts like Thanbo that resistance forces could seize easily. The junta is ordering its ground units from other townships to advance into Nawnghkio.”

The TNLA and the PDF launched two offensives last year: Operation Kanaung in July and Operation Taungthaman in late October. Clashes continue with Infantry Battalions 252 and 257 and Light Infantry Battalion 502 around Nawnghkio Township.

Mandalay PDF has not made a statement on the junta’s attempt to retake Thanbo.