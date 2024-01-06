Almost 2,400 regime troops, including six generals, have surrendered to the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) in Kokang region, northern Shan State, in the largest single defeat for the junta since the 2021 coup.

The MNDAA said on Friday that 2,389 regime soldiers, including six brigadier generals, and 1,601 family members surrendered on Thursday.

The chiefs of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone and Laukkai Military Command were among the six generals who surrendered.

The MNDAA said the whole of Kokang is a “regime-free zone” and marks the beginning of the end of the dictatorship.

Almost 4,000 troops and their families were reportedly sent back to the regime in Lashio, the capital of northern Shan State, and elsewhere in the state.

Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun told the pro-regime Popular News Journal that the priorities were the safety of regime personnel and their families and relations with China.

The regime is under pressure from China to restore stability along the border.

The Brotherhood Alliance, which includes the MNDAA, launched Operation 1027 across northern Shan State on October 27 last year and has seized over 300 junta bases, around 10 towns and vital trade routes and border gates with China.

Fighting continues across northern Shan State and the junta is responding with artillery and airstrikes.

Fellow alliance member, the Arakan Army, began attacks on the regime in Rakhine State on November 13 and fighting continues across northern Rakhine State and Paletwa Township in southern Chin State.

The AA says it has seized more than 140 junta bases and outposts.