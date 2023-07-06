Burma Sagaing Resistance Attacks Pro-Myanmar Junta Militia Base

People's defense force troops in Sagaing Region.

Sagaing Region resistance forces say they attacked a pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia base in Chaung-U Township on Wednesday, killing at least eight regime allies and two junta troops.

The groups attacked the Kan Gyi Kone village base before dawn, according to the Sagaing District People Defense Force (PDF).

“The battle lasted nearly six hours and we destroyed most of the pro-junta base. We lost three comrades in junta shelling,” a PDF representative said. Five resistance members were injured during the mission, the group said.

Around 70 Pyu Saw Htee members and junta troops had built a stronghold in the village monastery.

Monywa and Chuang-U resistance groups took part in the attack.

Sources said a fighter jet was deployed in support of the Pyu Saw Htee militia.

“A fighter jet dropped four bombs and then fired near Kan Gyi Kone,” a member of a Chaung-U Township resistance group said.

Resistance forces also shelled a police station in nearby Ah Myint village on Wednesday.

Around 60 junta reinforcements arrived in Chuang-U Township on Wednesday and conducted arson attacks on Shwe Hlay and War Yar villages.

Another 150 reinforcements from Monywa Township arrived at Ah Myint village by boat, according to resistance forces.

Resistance forces said at least two junta troops were killed by mines on Wednesday.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Kan Gyi Kone is one of the three Pyu Saw Htee villages in Chaung-U Township, which are often targeted by resistance forces.