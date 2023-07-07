War Against the Junta At Least Eight Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance members plan for a drone strike mission on regime targets in Thaton Township, Mon State in early 2023. / Hawk Revolutionary Squad

At least eight Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets in some areas of the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing and Mandalay regions and Mon State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some of the reports could not be independently verified.

Military logistics detachment ambushed in Sagaing

Junta troops are ambushed with land mines in Monywa Township on Thursday. / BHA

Local resistance group Brave Heart Army said it coordinated with five other revolutionary groups to ambush a military detachment transporting ammunition to the pro-junta village of Taw Pu, a base for militia forces in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Thursday.

Two regime soldiers were killed when the military detachment was ambushed with land mines while returning from the village, the resistance groups said.

Junta troops bombed by resistance drones in Sagaing

Resistance drones drop bombs on regime targets in Ta Line Village school in Sagaing Township on Tuesday. / Unicorn Guerilla Force

Unicorn Guerrilla Group said it and five resistance groups used drones to drop five bombs on regime forces stationed at a school in Ta Line Village in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday.

Regime casualties were unknown. The junta forces recently burned down more than 100 houses in the village.

Military motorboat ambushed in Sagaing

Two regime forces were killed and three others injured in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when two resistance groups ambushed a military motorboat carrying 15 regime soldiers on the Chindwin River, said Dragon Brother Task Force, which coordinated the attack.

The regime forces were on their way to reinforce a junta base in a village that was being attacked by other resistance groups.

After being ambushed, the motorboat was stranded on a sandbank. After reinforcements arrived at the resistance ambush site, the vessel was freed from the sandbank, turned around and headed back to where it had come from.

Clash erupts on river in Sagaing

Combined resistance groups engage in a clash with military motorboats in Salingyi Township on Wednesday. / Hero Fighter

A 30-minute firefight broke out on the Chindwin River in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday night when at least five resistance groups attacked two junta motorboats carrying 60 soldiers, said Hero Fighter, a local revolutionary group that joined the ambush.

The junta motorboats were returning to Monywa after transporting rations to Amyint Village. Military casualties were unknown. There were no resistance casualties.

Police station attacked in Sagaing

A junta policeman was killed and another injured in Kantbalu Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when resistance forces attacked the police station in Zee Gone Village, said Kyunhla Activist Group, a media wing of local resistance groups, on Facebook.

The police base is under the control of regime forces.

Junta patrol ambushed in Mandalay

Three junta forces including pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Wednesday when Pyin Oo Lwin District PDF Battalion 1 ambushed regime forces patrolling in the township on 10 motorbikes, said the Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG).

Regime forces bombed in Mon

Kyaikhto Revolution Forces said it and two other resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), used a drone to drop a bomb on regime forces stationed in a cemetery in Kyaikhto Township, Mon State on Tuesday, injuring five soldiers.

The junta forces were notorious for extorting money from civilians passing by the base.

The previous day, the resistance groups used drones to drop three bombs on regime forces guarding a telecom tower in Ingabo Village in the township. Military casualties were unknown.