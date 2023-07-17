At least eight civilians, including a teenage monk and an 11-year-old girl, were injured in Sagaing Region when two bombs exploded in Shwebo Myoma market on Sunday morning, according to sources.

A volunteer from the Myanmar Rescue Team in Shwebo Township said a novice monk, 14, and a young vendor, 11, were injured by morning explosions in the west of the market.

“Five females and three males were wounded,” the volunteer said.

He added that they were taken to Shwebo hospital, where the girl and another female remain while the others were discharged yesterday.

Myoma market is adjacent to Shwebo Palace where the junta’s Light Infantry Brigade 42 is stationed.

No group claimed responsibility for the blasts but pro-junta Telegram channels accused resistance groups.

However, Burma Ranger Shwebo, a resistance group in the east of Shwebo Township, denied the claims.

“Security has been tightened in Shwebo after a village administrator was assassinated in the town last week. Resistance groups can’t deploy drones or attack junta troops,” he explained.

Shwebo town is under junta control and military outposts in the town are frequently targeted by resistance forces, according to residents.

“We frequently hear explosions and we are used to it,” a resident said.

The town is under a nighttime curfew, which restricts residents’ movement.

On March 28, two civilians, including a child, were killed and 18 injured when a bomb exploded on a bridge near Shwebo’s bus terminal.