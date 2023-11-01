One of Myanmar’s most powerful ethnic armed groups, the United Wa State Army (UWSA), said it won’t take sides in the ongoing fighting between the Myanmar regime and an ethnic alliance, vowing to retaliate for any intrusions into its airspace or territory.

The Brotherhood Alliance—comprising the Arakan Army (AA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA)—launched a coordinated offensive against the regime in areas surrounding the Wa State within northern Shan State near the Chinese border on Oct. 27, and the fighting is still going on.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the United Wa State Party (UWSP), the political wing of the UWSA, said it would stick to its non-alignment policy and won’t be involved on either side, urging the parties involved to hold ceasefire talks as soon as possible.

It also assured the “safety and security” of civilians in the state and pledged to provide shelter and humanitarian assistance for displaced people who cross into its region.

At least 5,000 people fled into Namtit Township in autonomous Wa State after the Brotherhood Alliance attacked and seized Chin Shwe Haw town in Shan State’s Laukkaing Township on the first day of the coordinated offensive, dubbed Operation 1027.

Lying across the border from China, Wa State is under the control of the UWSP. The UWSA is one of the best-equipped ethnic armies in Myanmar with an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 soldiers.