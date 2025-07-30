The founder of the Solidarity Trade Union of Myanmar was reportedly arrested by Myanmar’s regime along with her daughter and six other members last week.

Daw Myo Myo Aye was arrested at her home in Shwepyithar Township, Yangon, on Friday night and has not been heard from since, according to a source.

Her daughter, Chuu Thwel, was arrested on Monday after she expressed concerns for her mother’s safety on social media.

On Monday, junta troops reportedly raided the trade union’s Shwepyithar Township office, arresting three men and three women.

Their whereabouts and the reasons for their detention remain unknown.

Daw Myo Myo Aye was previously arrested in April 2021 for participating in a protest after the February 2001 coup. She was charged with sedition.

She was released under a junta amnesty in October the same year after around six months in Insein Prison, with much of that time in solitary confinement and without access to her family, a lawyer or doctor for her kidney conditions, according to labor rights groups.

Founded by Daw Myo Myo Aye in 2016, the labor rights group is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers, including the right to associate and express themselves freely.