Burma Myanmar Supreme Court to Hear President and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Appeals

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint attend the parliament in Naypyitaw in 2018.

Myanmar’s junta-controlled Supreme Court is set to hear appeals from jailed State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint this month.

On Wednesday it will hear appeals over Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s convictions for electoral fraud under Article 130(a) of the colonial-era Penal Code and Official Secrets Act. The 78-year-old was given three years for each charge.

The Supreme Court of the Union will also hear appeals from the 71-year-old president and government office minister U Min Thu over three convictions, including for electoral fraud.

On July 12 it will hear appeals for five cases of corruption affecting both leaders.

The cases involve the alleged misuse of public funds for the rent and purchase of a helicopter. The pair were sentenced to seven years in prison in December last year.

On July 18 the court is set to hear Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s appeals against five convictions for violations of coronavirus restrictions and the Telecommunications Law.

The court will also hear appeals from U Win Myint and Naypyitaw Mayor Dr Myo Aung over sedition convictions.

Their appeals have already been dismissed by lower courts.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 33 years on 19 charges by the regime. She is held in solitary confinement in Naypyitaw Prison and her health condition is unknown.

Her lawyers last met the state counselor on December 30, when she faced her final charge.

The regime imposed a gagging order on her lawyers, stopping them speaking to the media or foreign organizations about the jailed civilian leader.

U Win Myint was given 12 years on eight charges. He is held in Taungoo Prison and lacks proper treatment for ongoing health conditions, a National League for Democracy member told The Irrawaddy on condition of anonymity.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 20,000 people had been detained since the 2021 coup, of whom 19,295 are still behind bars. It reported that 3,736 people had been killed by the junta.