Burma Myanmar Revolutionaries Condemn Insein Prison Bombing

Revolutionary forces have condemned the bombing of Insein Prison in Yangon, which left eight people dead on Wednesday morning.

Those killed included three prison staff and five visiting relatives of political detainees. The blast injured 18 others, including five staff and 13 civilians, according to the junta.

The Special Task Agency of Burma, a guerilla resistance group based in Yangon, claimed responsibility for the bombing on Thursday. The group, however, blamed the subsequent shooting of junta troops for the civilian deaths. It added that it has no ties with any political organization.

The civilian National Unity Government (NUG) condemned the bombing and vowed to prosecute anyone found responsible.

Revolutionary forces and political prisoners also slammed the bombing and demanded that perpetrators be held accountable.

Ko Min Thway Thit

A former student leader of the All Burma Federation of Student Union

No group with a brain will target the parcel drop-off counter opened exclusively for political prisoners. Yangon underground resistance fighters would never do this to harm political prisoners’ relatives.

According to those who send parcels, the packages are thoroughly checked.

It cannot have been easy to get a bomb inside. No matter which group did it, it is an unhuman and brainless act. They must be punished and be made to pay.

Ko Nay Phone Latt

NUG information officer

I condemn this no matter who did it. Those who did it must take responsibility. This incident has helped the regime gain advantages. The relatives of political prisoners died and the regime was given a reason to ban deliveries. This means prisoners are completely cut off from the outside world and we also don’t know what is happening.

Finally, the junta got an opportunity to discredit the revolution.

U Tun Kyi

Former political prisoner

Civilian casualties are totally unacceptable. No matter who did it, it is an act of terrorism. I strongly condemn it. It is totally unacceptable.

Maung Saung Kaung

Leader of the Bamar People’s Liberation Army

It is important not to target public places. The shooting at the Golden Rock pagoda [in Mon State] led the enemy to open fire indiscriminately once attacked. It undermines public trust in the revolution.