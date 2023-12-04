The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and its resistance allies continue to attack Myanmar junta positions in Kyaukkyi Township, Bago Region.

Light Infantry battalions 599 and 590 and the police station in Mone town have been under attack since Saturday along with the town’s bridge.

A member of Bago People’s Defense Force reported junta airstrikes and shelling on the town and said reinforcements are being sent to the township.

Mone is 172km south of Naypyitaw and 241km northwest of Yangon and, if taken, would be the first town seized between the two main junta power centers.

It is the first time the KNLA has tried to seize a Bago Region town.

The KNLA reported 32 attacks by fighter jets and helicopters on Mone since Saturday.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The junta has cut off Mone’s communications and residents are trapped in the town.

Junta airstrikes and shelling have also targeted villages across Waw and Kyaukkyi townships since Saturday, according to residents.

Shelling reportedly killed an 84-year-old woman in Mone town and destroyed a Kyaukkyi Township monastery, clinic and houses on Sunday.