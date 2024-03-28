The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), and its allies say they have largely occupied Papun town in Karen State on Wednesday as Myanmar’s military was celebrating Armed Forces Day.

The KNLA and its allies were attacking a junta hilltop outpost and Infantry Battalion 19 outside Papun on Thursday after seizing the town, according to KNU spokesman Saw Kalel Say.

“We seized the town but I don’t know the details. The fighting continues. The regime is bombing, which it normally does after its defeats,” he told The Irrawaddy.

Papun is in northern Karen State, bordering Bago Region, Karenni (Kayah) State and Thailand.

Junta airstrikes have reportedly caused civilian casualties and property damage in Papun.

The KNLA and its allies started besieging junta troops around Papun on March 20.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.