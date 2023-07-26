Around 20 Myanmar regime troops were reportedly killed and others injured in a resistance minefield in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region, on Tuesday.

Around 100 ground troops in southern Salingyi to raid villages triggered around 28 anti-personnel mines near Byant Gyi village on Tuesday morning, according to the Black Peacock Guerrilla Force.

The surviving troops reached Kyar Tat village around 9km from Byant Gyi by Tuesday evening.

“We planted mines in three places because we guessed the troops would head to Kyar Tat. The three minefields were trampled by the soldiers. Around seven troops died in each spot,” Ye Baw Pay, the head of the group, told The Irrawaddy.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Around 50 soldiers entered Kyar Tat with many injured soldiers, he added.

No resistance casualties were reported.

The troops raided adjacent Zee Chaing village on Wednesday, taking food and possessions, according to residents.

Thousands of residents from around 10 villages have fled their homes where they suffer from monsoon flooding and food shortages, according to the Salingyi People’s Administration.

“Villages from Myaing Township in Magwe Region are also fleeing and hiding in the forest,” a resident told The Irrawaddy.

Kyar Tat is 19km from Salingyi town on the border with Myaing Township.

Villages on the banks of the Chindwin have reported gunfire from regime vessels over the weekend.

Salingyi and neighboring Yinmabin are resistance strongholds which have suffered from frequent regime arson attacks since 2021.