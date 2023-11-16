Myanmar’s regime on Thursday issued a warrant for Bai Yingcang, the son of former Kokang administrator Bai Xuoqian, for his alleged involvement in online scams near the Chinese border.

Wenzhou police across the border in Zhejiang province issued an arrest warrant on November 12, offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Bai, 31, is the general manager of Myanmar Yum Group, and chairs Cangsheng Technology Park. He led a Kokang militia and oversaw the Kokang self-administered zone’s financial bureau.

His father allied with Myanmar’s military in 2009 to oust Peng Jiasheng, the leader of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA). Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing led the offensive against Peng’s MNDAA in 2009 while he was a lieutenant general heading special operations.

On October 27 during Operation 1027 the MNDAA, now led by Peng Jiasheng’s son Peng Daxun, detained staff at a hotel owned by Bai Xuoqian in Chin Shwe Haw. It took them to Wa State under the control of the United Wa State Army, according to junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun.

The regime also issued warrants on Wednesday for Ming Xuechang, a former Konkyan Township MP from the military’s proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) in Kokang, and his four family members.

A Shan State analyst said: “Ming Xuechang is a follower of Bai Xiaoquan. It appears that China provided evidence so the regime was forced to arrest them. It is also possible those arrested earlier identified accomplices.”

Beijing in early October arrested 11 Kokang businessmen, including former USDP lawmaker and leading tycoon Maung Maung, who received an honorary title from Min Aung Hlaing.

On Wednesday, Myint Swe, chairman of the junta-appointed Kokang administrative body, was replaced with Northeastern Command chief Brigadier General Tun Tun Myint.

At an emergency meeting on November 8, Min Aung Hlaing complained about a surge in telecom scams in Laukkai Township since last year under Myint Swe. Many hotels built without Myanmar Investment Commission permission have operated illegal businesses and online scams, the regime chief said.

The regime was busy handling Covid and the revolution and could not attend to Laukkai, said the junta boss, indirectly blaming Myint Swe.