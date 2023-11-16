Around 21 resistance fighters and more than 30 Myanmar regime personnel and his allies, including police officers and pro-junta militia members, were reportedly killed in a raid on the pro-regime village in Pauk Township, Magwe Region, on Wednesday.

Myaing People’s Defense Force (PDF) and other groups last Friday attacked Zeepyar, where police, regime units and a Pyu Saw Htee militia were based.

A junta surveillance drone was shot down and two junta soldiers died trying to retake the device.

The resistance groups used drones to drop numerous bombs on the village until Tuesday, according to Myaing PDF.

Before dawn on Wednesday, resistance forces burned down the police station and junta bases, which were defended by many bunkers and a railway station which was being used as a junta stronghold.

More than 30 regime troops were apparently killed. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

A Myaing PDF video shows houses and other buildings being burned and a corpse in a sandbag bunker.

A junta weapons factory in the township fired numerous 120mm shells at the resistance forces and a Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter performed airstrikes.

Myaing PDF said 21 comrades were killed, partly in regime counterattacks.

Other pro-regime villages, junta bases in Myaing town and Division 1001 in Pakokku town are under resistance attack, said the PDF.