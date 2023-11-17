More junta bases were seized and clashes continued to intensify over the last three days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets and junta bases across the country.

Incidents were reported in Mon, Shan and Rakhine states and Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Military’s Southeast Command HQ bombed by kamikaze drones in Mon

Two regime soldiers were killed and at least four battalion commanders were reportedly seriously injured in Mawlamyine town, Mon State on Thursday evening when the drone unit of the Karen National Defense Organization (KNDO), the armed wing of the Karen National Union, and other resistance groups used two fixed-wing kamikaze drones to attack the headquarters of the military’s South East Command, according to local media reports.

The resistance group told the media it targeted an event commemorating the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the South East Command attended by several battalion commanders, local businessmen and junta border guard forces.

After being bombed, regime forces responded indiscriminately with firearms, local media reported, citing residents.

Two junta bases seized in northern Shan

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) claimed to have seized a pro-regime militia camp and another junta position in Hseni and Namkham townships, northern Shan State on Thursday morning as part of Operation 1027.

Two additional clashes between junta troops and the TNLA broke out in Muse and Kyaukme townships on the same day.

The TNLA said it managed to seize ammunition and medicine dropped by junta transport aircraft intended for the Mine Kyat junta outpost in Lashio Township, the capital of northern Shan and home to the military’s North East Command.

Clashes continue in Rakhine

The ethnic Rakhine armed group Arakan Army (AA) said it continued to attack two strategic junta strongholds in Paletwa Township, Rakhine State for a fourth day amid heavy rain on Thursday.

AA troops also attempted to seize the Done Nyo junta outpost in Maungdaw Township amid heavy rain on the same day. The junta used a fighter jet to defend the base.

The junta also used helicopter gunships and gunboats to attack Pauktaw town, where its police forces and officials from the junta-run general administration office surrendered to the AA.

Police station occupied in Sagaing

The Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) said its armed units managed to attack and seize the police station in Kyar Tat Village in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday.

After being attacked, junta soldiers and police officers abandoned the police station. Salingyi Special Task Force (SSTF) said in order to seize the station, it conducted guerrilla attacks and drone strikes, besieging the stronghold for months.

On Sunday, the SSTF and other resistance forces ambushed 15 soldiers and policemen including the chief of the police station from close range while they were looking for food in Kyar Tat Village.

In the ambush, seven regime forces including the police chief were killed. During the shootout, the junta troops shot dead a villager nearby.

Meanwhile, other resistance forces used drones to bomb the police station.

A PDF video shows junta troops in a street being shot from close range by resistance fighters taking up positions in houses and on a street.

Junta-appointed administrator killed in Mandalay

The urban resistance group Generation Z Power (Mandalay) said it and Patheingyi PDF jointly shot dead junta-appointed Nyaung Kone Village administrator Nay Myo Aung, who was also a member of a pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia, in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday.

The resistance group said it seized two improvised firearms from Nay Myo Aung.