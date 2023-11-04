The Brotherhood Alliance claimed on Saturday it had occupied seven more junta and allied militia bases across northern Shan State as part of Operation 1027.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said it seized two pro-junta militia bases at Ja Yan and Mine Yang in Lashio Township on Saturday morning.

It said its troops detained 38 militia members at Ja Yan and a large haul of weapons and ammunition, adding that 34 of the militia members had been released but the leaders remained in custody.

The TNLA also attempted to seize the junta’s Mine Kyat base but four airstrikes were launched to protect the Lashio Township camp.

Junta transport planes reportedly airlifted reinforcements to Namkham and Mantong townships where the Brotherhood Alliance has seized several regime bases.

TNLA forces on Saturday afternoon seized the junta’s Moe Lo outpost in Mongmit Township and detained a soldier.

The TNLA said its troops attacked regime forces at Shwe Nyaung Pin village in Nawnghkio Township, prompting an attack by a Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), also of the Brotherhood Alliance, claimed to have seized three junta bases in Kokang, which is also known as Shan State Special Region 1, on Saturday morning.

The MNDAA said its troops and Arakan Army forces occupied another junta base after an hour of fighting in Muse Township near the Chinese border.

Nant Har village houses were burned in the township during a junta airstrike, the media reported, citing residents.

“Most regime troops have lost the will to fight. They choose to throw down their weapons in the face of our coordinated attacks,” said an MNDAA statement on Saturday.

On Saturday, 106 bases and four towns had been seized by the Brotherhood Alliance, the MNDAA said.

Several People’s Defense Forces, the Kachin Independence Army, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force and Bamar People Liberation Army are coordinating operations with the Brotherhood Alliance.

Other resistance groups have stepped up attacks on regime targets elsewhere in Myanmar as part of Operation 1027.