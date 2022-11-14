Burma Myanmar Regime Helicopter Kills At Least 60 Junta Troops in Sagaing Region: Resistance

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing inaugurates a Mi-35 helicopter in 2019. / Cincds

A Myanmar junta Mi-35 combat helicopter mistakenly killed at least 60 regime troops in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region, on Sunday, according to the Civilian Defense and Security Organization of Myaung resistance group.

“It’s confirmed at least 60 junta troops were killed by the Mi-35. We saw it through our scopes. The dead bodies were piled up in a paddy field. Resistance troops had left the area 30 minutes earlier,” said Ko Nway Oo, the organization’s spokesman.

He said the bodies were later loaded onto boats.

Junta troops in plainclothes burned villages on the border between Myaung and Yesagyo townships on Sunday morning before being shot by the Northwest Command helicopter, according to Ko Nway Oo

Seven villages in Myaung have been burned down, including four in the last week, he said.

The Russian-made Mi-35 fired in at least 25 bursts, causing numerous deaths, the organization reported.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

“We hear a regime ship is coming down the Ayeyarwady River with more weapons and troops. It shot at villages on the riverbank. We heard more attacks are planned,” said Ko Nway Oo.

He said no civilian casualties had been reported but thousands of villagers have fled their homes.

The Burmese Guerrilla Force in Myingyan, Thway Thauk Revolution, MGN Ranger and Justice Revolution Force are fighting with Ko Nway Oo’s organization to repulse junta attacks.

Junta troops from Yesagyo Township were also ambushed by resistance forces in Myaung on Sunday. The organization said 30 minutes’ fighting left five junta troops dead and many injured.