Three more Myanmar junta bases have reportedly fallen in northern Shan State on the seventh day of Operation 1027.

The Brotherhood Alliance launched the operation last Friday but other groups, including the Kachin Independence Army, are also attacking regime targets.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) of the alliance said that before dawn on Thursday its forces seized two junta bases, including the major Ton Shan camp in the Kokang self-administrative area, killing at least six troops and detaining many others who had escaped from another junta outpost.

MNDAA spokesman Li Kyarwen told The Irrawaddy: “One of the bases was large and essential for the junta. The other was a temporary outpost.”

He said large hauls of weapons and ammunition were taken from the bases.

On Thursday morning the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Mandalay People’s Defense Force (PDF) reportedly attacked a junta base between two villages in Nawnghkio Township, northern Shan State.

The TNLA said it seized a junta police outpost at the Shweli bridge in Namkham Township.

On Thursday afternoon junta fighter jets twice bombed Kar Lai village in Kutkai Township, northern Shan State, killing a female resident and destroying houses, according to media reports.

The reports said at least 14 civilians, including children, had been killed and around 40 others injured across northern Shan State since last Friday, blaming indiscriminate regime shelling and airstrikes.

The Brotherhood Alliance said on Thursday that at least 92 regime bases and four towns had been seized.

The junta is using the Mandalay-Lashio highway to move reinforcements, heavy weapons and ammunition from Mandalay Region to Shan State.

A reinforcement convoy, including armed vehicles, was halted in Nawnghkio Township by Mandalay PDF ambushes on Wednesday.

The alliance, which includes the Arakan Army from Rakhine State, TNLA and MNDAA, is conducting the operation across northern Shan and Kachin states and northern Sagaing and Mandalay regions.