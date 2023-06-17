Myanmar Prepares Flower Strike to Mark Aung San Suu Kyi Birthday
By Hein Htoo Zan 17 June 2023
Pro-democracy activists and revolutionary forces have announced a nationwide flower strike to mark Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s 78th birthday on Monday.
The General Strike Coordination Body called on the public to participate, in honor of the detained state counselor and other political prisoners.
Flower strikes have been used to mark her two previous birthdays since after the 2021 coup.
Pictures are uploaded of people holding flowers and with her hairstyle. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is known for wearing flowers.
Protest leader Dr Tayzar San said flower and silent strikes threaten the regime, which always tries to disrupt the movements through threats from junta troops.
“No matter how the fascist junta tries to silence the resistance, our people condemn it in all possible ways. On Monday will prove again that we are not bowed by the dictatorship,” he said.
Expats are preparing to celebrate the birthday with fundraising events for the revolution.
Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to 33 years in prison in 19 cases and has been held in solitary confinement in Naypyitaw Prison since June last year.