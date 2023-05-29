War Against the Junta Over 30 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Resistance fighters of the All Burma Students' Democratic Front / ABSDF

At least 31 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic revolutionary organizations (EROs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe and Mandalay regions and Karen State.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from the PDFs and EROs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Regime forces bombed by PDF drones in Sagaing

At least two regime troops were killed or injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday morning when two PDF groups conducted four drone strikes on regime forces stationed at the school of Hpone Bwet Village, said Black Wolf Army, which joined the attacks.

On that evening, the regime forces retreated from the school.

Last Friday, the PDF groups also used drones to drop bombs on the regime forces at the school.

Military convoy ambushed with land mines in Sagaing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Military vehicles are ambushed with land mines in Myinmu Township on Saturday. / PAFD

Many regime forces are thought to have been killed and injured in Myinmu Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when local PDF groups ambushed a military convoy of eight vehicles with land mines, according to the resistance groups.

The convoy randomly opened fire while traveling from Monywa to Sagaing.

First, Black Eagle Defence Force (Myinmu) and two other PDF groups used three land mines to ambush the convoy between two villages at the entrance of Myinmu Township around 4:30 a.m. In the attack, three regime forces were killed and many others injured.

A military vehicle stopped at the town of Myinmu due to the damage.

At 6 a.m. on that morning, another five PDF groups used three land mines to ambush four vehicles in the convoy as they were traveling to Sagaing from the town of Myinmu. Many regime forces are thought to have been killed as two vehicles were damaged. Regime forces abandoned their damaged vehicles at the military base near Htee Saung Village and continued to travel on foot to the Nyaung Pin Wun Police outpost in Sagaing Township, the resistance group said.

Junta bases bombed in Sagaing

The resistance group Salingyi Spaceman Drone Army said it conducted drone strikes on regime forces at the township General Administration Department office in the town of Pale in Sagaing Region on Saturday evening.

The regime forces were extorting money from civilians, including vehicles traveling on the road in front of the department office. After the drone strikes, regime forces randomly responded with 60-mm and 40-mm bombs.

Last Friday, it conducted drone strikes on regime forces from the police station in Salingyi town, the group said.

Military casualties were unknown.

Regime forces ambushed with land mines in Sagaing

At least five regime forces including a captain were killed in Chaung-U Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when Chaung U Revolution Army used three land mines to ambush regime forces searching for land mines planted by PDF groups on a road, the resistance group said.

Six others including a captain were injured seriously.

Regime forces raided in upper Sagaing

The northern unit of the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) claimed to have killed an army sergeant and injured two others as it attacked regime forces stationed in Ywar Thar Yar Village between Bamauk and Indaw townships on Saturday.

After being attacked, the regime forces left the village, abducting residents as human shields.

Fifteen regime forces killed in resistance attack in Sagaing

At least 15 regime forces were killed in Kale Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday morning when the Chin National Defense Force (Vakok) and Kale PDFs jointly attacked regime forces traveling to the villages, the resistance groups claimed.

Military battalion in Mandalay bombed

Local PDF group Natsoe Underground Revolution said it used 40-mm explosives to bomb Engineer Combat Battalion 910 in the city of Mandalay, Mandalay Region on Saturday.

Details of military casualties and damages were unknown.

Military detachment attacked while burning villages in Magwe

Resistance fighters of Yesagyo PDF engage in a clash with regime forces in Yesagyo Township on Saturday. / Yesagyo PDF

Many regime forces are thought to have been killed and injured when Yesagyo PDF attacked a military detachment raiding and burning villages on the west bank of the Chindwin River in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Saturday.

After suffering heavy losses, the detachment retreated.

Regime forces ambushed, bombed in Magwe

Column 3 of the All Burma Student’s Democratic Front (ABSDF) said it and local resistance groups joined an ambush of 50 regime forces including Pyu Saw Htee militia members from the police station at Taung Khin Yan Village in Gangaw Township, Magwe Region last Friday.

The regime forces were ambushed while heading out to loot civilian houses in the village. During the shootout, the police base shelled the resistance forces with 60-mm mortar rounds. In the clash, three regime forces were injured.

After the clash, the resistance groups also shelled the police station with 60-mm improvised bombs.

Junta-allied Border Guard Force attacked in Karen

Five members of the junta-allied Border Guard Force were killed in Hpapun Township, Karen State last Friday when the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), attacked BGF sentry forces on a road between two villages, said KNU-Mutraw News, the media unit of KNU Brigade 5.

In the attack, six weapons and ammunition were seized along with equipment, the ethnic revolutionary group said.