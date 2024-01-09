Myanmar Navy chief Admiral Moe Aung has been transferred to a ministerial post and appointed as a national security advisor, the junta announced on Monday night.

The Admiral was appointed as minister of Ministry 4 at the Office of the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) and also as national security advisor, succeeding Home Affairs Minister and SAC member Lt-General Yar Pyae.

Moe Aung would advise the junta chief and the SAC, the junta’s governing body, “on various aspects of national security affairs,” the announcement said.

Moe Aung was appointed as Navy chief after the 2021 coup. His late father, Aung Thaung, was a notoriously corrupt industry minister in previous military regimes.

Military analysts say junta chief Min Aung Hlaing favors Moe Aung for his achievements in procuring submarines for the Navy as well as sending officers to India and Russia for training.

Moe Aung is also on the boards of directors of military-owned conglomerates Myanma Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC). He was sanctioned by the European Union in February last year for his involvement in the Myanmar military’s atrocities and human rights violations against its own civilians.

He was replaced as Navy chief by Commodore Zwe Win Myint, the current chief of naval staff.

Also announced on Monday was the appointment of International Cooperation Minister Ko Ko Hlaing as minister of Ministry 1 at the SAC Chairman’s Office. Meanwhile, minister of Union Government Office (1) Aung Naing Oo became minister of Ministry 2 at the SAC Chairman’s Office.