The Myanmar junta lost nearly 50 junta troops and several bases in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

Despite conducting heavy air strikes and bombardments, the junta lost a strategic base in Rakhine State as all remaining troops defending the base surrendered to an ethnic rebel army.

Incidents were reported in Rakhine and Shan states and Mandalay, Sagaing and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Entire strategic base of 200 junta troops surrenders to AA in Rakhine

Ethnic Rakhine armed group the Arakan Army (AA) said on Monday that the remaining 200 junta troops from the military’s strategic hilltop base of Taung Shey Taung surrendered to AA troops after days of clashes in Kyauktaw Township, Rakhine State.

Heavy clashes were also reported in Paletwa Township in neighboring Chin State on Tuesday as the AA and other allied resistance groups escalated attacks on regime forces in order to make Paletwa a regime-free zone. The junta responded with heavy air strikes.

The AA claimed to have seized all junta bases in the west of Paletwa and that around 255 regime forces fled into India after abandoning their bases near the border during the two recent clashes.

On Tuesday, at least 15 regime forces were killed in Mrauk-U town, Rakhine State as AA troops clashed with 50 regime forces from Light Infantry Battalion 540. The remaining regime forces detained three civilians and used them as human shields when they fled back to their base. The soldiers later shot dead the three detainees.

That night, the junta battalion shelled Mrauk-U Town, killing one more civilian and injuring two others.

Heavy clash erupts in northern Shan

Heavy clashes continued to break out in Nawnghkio Township, northern Shan State on Tuesday as the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and allied resistance group Mandalay People’s Defense Force attacked junta forces in Kyaukme Lay Village, said the TNLA.

Fighter jets and Mi-35 helicopter gunships were used by the junta to attack the resistance forces.

The junta also used aircraft and artillery to bombard civilian targets in villages, as well as its former bases seized by the TNLA in Lashio and Mongmit townships, on Tuesday.

Regime forces bombarded in Mandalay’s Natogyi

At least 10 regime forces were killed in Natogyi Township, Mandalay Region on Monday when four resistance groups clashed with regime forces near Say Khinn Gyi Village, said Natogyi PDF, which coordinated the attacks.

First, the PDF groups attacked regime forces near the village and drones were used to drop six bombs on regime forces advancing into the village’s monastery.

The resistance groups then ambushed three vehicles of regime reinforcements heading to the clash site. All PDF forces retreated from the area without casualties.

Clash erupts in Bago

The joint resistance group Red Scarf Column said it raided a military unit of 50 regime forces taking up position in Hnaw Pin Village in Yedashe Township, Bago Region early on Tuesday morning, killing at least five regime soldiers.

The clash took an hour-and-a-half, but no resistance casualties were reported.

PDF groups lose CDM soldier in clash in Sagaing

PDF fighters clash with regime forces in Nyaung Phyu Pin Village in Sagaing Region’s Monywa Township on Monday. / Chindwin Attack Force

A former junta soldier who joined the nationwide Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) and was fighting the regime alongside PDF groups was killed during a clash with regime forces in Monywa, Sagaing Region on Monday, said Chindwin Attack Force, which joined the attacks.

Nine PDF battalions and other resistance groups jointly attacked two military units of 30 troops from Nyaung Phyu Pin Police Station while the regime forces were advancing into the village, killing three regime forces including a captain and injuring three others.

Based on a PDF video that captured the shooting, it appears the CDM soldier was shot by a junta sniper.

More regime forces killed in resistance attacks in Monywa

Resistance fighters ambush regime forces traveling in stolen civilian vehicles in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday. / Black Falcon Guerrilla Force

Black Falcon Guerrilla Forces claimed to have killed at least 15 soldiers in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday as it and other resistance groups ambushed regime forces from a junta unit.

First, they triggered land mines to ambush 40 regime forces from a military base who were taking rations to another military unit stationed at the police station in Nyaung Phyu Pin Village.

Later, the resistance groups used land mines and firearms to attack 20 members of the military unit who were transporting injured soldiers in two vehicles stolen from traveling civilians. Only three soldiers from the vehicles targeted by the mine ambushes returned fire at the PDF groups.

All resistance members were forced to retreat from the area when another military base in Monywa town shelled the clash site while sending more junta reinforcements into the area, said Black Falcon Guerrilla Force.